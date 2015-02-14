FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry called Russian counterpart to urge truce implementation: official
February 14, 2015 / 11:58 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry called Russian counterpart to urge truce implementation: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Saturday, urging full implementation of this week’s Minsk agreements on ending fighting in Ukraine, including a midnight ceasefire.

Kerry also expressed concern to Lavrov about the fierce fighting around the town of Debaltseve, and efforts by Russia and the separatists to cut off the town in advance of the ceasefire, a senior State Department official said.

Kiev and NATO have long charged that Russia is backing separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine with arms and men. Russia denies its involvement.

Reporting by Frances Kerry; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

