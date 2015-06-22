FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin tells Hollande, Merkel Ukrainian forces must stop shelling in East Ukraine
June 22, 2015 / 2:38 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin tells Hollande, Merkel Ukrainian forces must stop shelling in East Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone conversation on Monday that Ukrainian forces must stop shelling in Eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

The phone conversation took place ahead of a June 23 meeting of foreign ministers from Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine, the Kremlin said in an emailed statement.

“The Russian side stressed again the need for shelling of Donbass settlements by Ukrainian forces to stop immediately,” the Kremlin said.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Lidia Kelly

