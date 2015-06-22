Russia's Putin tells Hollande, Merkel Ukrainian forces must stop shelling in East Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone conversation on Monday that Ukrainian forces must stop shelling in Eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

The phone conversation took place ahead of a June 23 meeting of foreign ministers from Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine, the Kremlin said in an emailed statement.

“The Russian side stressed again the need for shelling of Donbass settlements by Ukrainian forces to stop immediately,” the Kremlin said.