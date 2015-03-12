FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine central bank to tighten capital controls if needed
March 12, 2015

Ukraine central bank to tighten capital controls if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank is prepared to tighten capital controls if the foreign exchange market deteriorates, according to the text of a letter of intent from Kiev to the International Monetary Fund released on Thursday.

“We are ready to tighten administrative measures temporarily to the extent necessary, should downside risk materialize and financial stability and FX market conditions deteriorate,” the letter said.

It said the bank would prepare by May 15 a plan to remove existing controls, including foreign exchange restrictions, provided the market stabilizes.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Janet Lawrence

