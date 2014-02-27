IMF sending team to Ukraine: Lagarde

International Monetary Fund Chief Christine Lagarde attends the Joint G20 and B20 Infrastructure Roundtable meeting as part of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Sydney February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dan Himbrechts/pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will send a fact-finding team to Ukraine in the coming days in response to its request for support after the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

She said the IMF and its international partners were discussing how to help Ukraine. The IMF team being sent to Kiev will have preliminary talks with authorities there, she added.

“This will enable the IMF to make its usual technical, independent assessment of the economic situation in Ukraine and, at the same time, begin to discuss with the authorities the policy reforms that could form the basis of a Fund-supported program,” Lagarde said in a statement.