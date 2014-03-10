FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine hopes for first tranche of IMF loan in April
March 10, 2014 / 1:09 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine hopes for first tranche of IMF loan in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksander Shlapak said on Monday Kiev hoped to receive the first tranche of a financial aid package which it is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund in April.

He also said that the national currency, the hryvnia, which fell to a low of 11.6510/$ on March 3, had now stabilized. He saw good prospects for holding it to an average of 10.0-10.1/$ over the year.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Richard Balmforth, Editing by Timothy Heritage

