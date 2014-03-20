FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF extends talks with Ukraine on aid package
#World News
March 20, 2014 / 3:49 PM / 4 years ago

IMF extends talks with Ukraine on aid package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday extended talks IMF officials are holding with Ukraine on an aid package until March 25, saying progress had been made but more time was needed to wrap up the mission.

“The mission has made significant progress in discussing with the Ukrainian authorities the policies to put the country on the path of economic reform, sound governance, and sustainable growth while protecting the poor and vulnerable,” IMF mission chief Nikolay Gueorguiev said in a statement.

“The authorities’ comprehensive reform program covers a wide range of issues and additional work needs to be completed to advance program discussions.”

The mission had been scheduled to conclude on Friday.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Paul Simao

