Ukraine in talks with IMF for $15-20 billion loan package-finance minister
#World News
March 25, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine in talks with IMF for $15-20 billion loan package-finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine, its economy seriously weakened by months of political turmoil and mismanagement, is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund for a loan package of $15-20 billion, its finance minister said on Tuesday.

The minister, Oleksander Shlapak, speaking to reporters before a government meeting, said the ministry foresaw continued slowdown and stagnation in the economy with it contracting by 3 per cent in 2014.

Referring to talks now going on with the IMF, he said: “We are successfully heading towards concluding a program. I think we shall receive (what we seek). This sum is from 15 to 20 billion dollars.”

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Matt Robinson

