IMF board to meet April 30 to review aid package for Ukraine
#World News
April 24, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

IMF board to meet April 30 to review aid package for Ukraine

Elvina Nawaguna

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that its board would meet on April 30 to consider an aid package for Ukraine, saying that Kiev had supplied the needed documents for it to determine whether conditions for a bailout had been met.

The IMF tentatively agreed in late March to provide a $14 billion-$18 billion two-year bailout to help Ukraine recover from months of political and economic turmoil. The IMF board has yet to approve that package.

“We’re in the process of completing the steps necessary for board consideration,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters during a weekly briefing. “Staff are checking these documents to verify the details, if they’re in line with the program understanding.”

The IMF’s aid to Ukraine is expected to unlock additional international assistance of about $15 billion over the same two-year period for the nation.

The IMF board will make a final decision on the amount of aid to be delivered to Ukraine when it meets next week.

Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Paul Simao

