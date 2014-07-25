IMF urges 'steady implementation' of Ukraine loan program

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks during a conference about the future of the Euro zone organized by the Robert Schuman foundation in Paris July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund urged Ukraine’s leaders on Friday to press forward with “steady implementation” of economic reforms agreed with the fund, a day after the prime minister tendered his resignation.

A fund spokesperson said the IMF’s Managing Director Christine Lagarde spoke by telephone with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, who tendered his resignation on Thursday.

“The discussions focused on the implications of the recent political developments in Ukraine for economic policies, in particular for the authorities’ ability to implement the (IMF loan) programme,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“The managing director encouraged steady implementation of the authorities’ reform programme, including the policy package recently agreed with fund staff.”

Poroshenko sought to reassure Lagarde that the former Soviet republic would satisfy all requirements under the $17 billion bailout in spite of the crisis in Ukraine, a statement on the president’s website said.

“In spite of a complicated situation in the country, the Ukrainian authorities have worked out together with the IMF mission an amended plan of reforms,” the statement said, adding the IMF board would look into it in late August.