IMF's Lagarde says Ukraine program may change if conflict lasts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s $17 billion loan program for Ukraine may have to be revised if the country’s conflict in its eastern regions continues for much longer, the head of the IMF said without specifying further.

“(The IMF program) is premised on having a degree of resolution of the current conflict in the not-too-distant future,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told reporters on Tuesday. “So you see I‘m using a lot of precautions, and I‘m not pinning down to ‘x months,’ or a (certain) degree of conflict,” she said.

“As it stands and under circumstances and the set of our assumptions, which includes a conflict that is resolved in the not-too-distant future, no additional financing is needed,” Lagarde added.