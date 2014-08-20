FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine asks IMF to combine two aid tranches for total of $2.2 billion: IFX
#World News
August 20, 2014 / 11:54 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine asks IMF to combine two aid tranches for total of $2.2 billion: IFX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine wants the International Monetary Fund to combine the expected third and fourth tranches of a $17 billion dollar bailout package for a total of around $2.2 billion, Interfax quoted Finance Minister Oleksander Shlapak as saying on Wednesday.

Ukraine is already expecting the disbursement of a second slice of $1.4 billion from the IMF under the program on August 29.

“We want to combine the third and fourth tranches. We calculate this will be about $2.2 billion and we count on receiving it before the end of the year,” Shlapak said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth

