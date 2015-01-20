FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine central bank official is optimistic about outcome of IMF talks
#Business News
January 20, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine central bank official is optimistic about outcome of IMF talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian central bank official said on Tuesday he felt optimistic about the outcome of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund in Kiev which Ukraine hopes will lead to further financial aid.

Ukraine, whose economy has been pushed close to bankruptcy by a pro-Russian separatist war in the east and is now facing huge debt repayments, has asked for the existing IMF program to be expanded to plug a $15 billion funding gap.

“The talks are constructive. Cooperation with the IMF is fruitful. I feel optimism about the possible outcome,” the First Deputy Head of Ukraine’s central bank Oleksander Pisaruk told journalists.

The IMF team arrived in Kiev on Jan. 8 for the latest round of talks, which are expected to last until the end of the month.

The existing IMF package is worth $17 billion and has so far paid out $4.6 billion in two tranches. The Fund along with Ukraine’s other Western backers has said that any extra financial help will hinge on Kiev’s ability to implement long-promised reforms.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth

