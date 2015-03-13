FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine has received first tranche of $5 billion from IMF: central bank
#Business News
March 13, 2015 / 10:06 AM / in 3 years

Ukraine has received first tranche of $5 billion from IMF: central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk addresses the media duringa news briefing in Kiev March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine has received a first tranche of $5 billion from the International Monetary Fund under a new four-year financing package worth a total of $17.5 billion, a central bank spokesman said on Friday.

The IMF loan is expected to unlock further credits from other donors. Including debt talks with Kiev’s bondholders, the total package of assistance for the country should be $40 billion, the IMF has said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Janet Lawrence

