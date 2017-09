The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank expects an International Monetary Fund mission to visit Kiev in September to discuss a third loan tranche to Ukraine, Oleksander Pisaruk, a deputy head of the bank, said on Wednesday.

“I believe they’re coming in September, they said the second half (of the month), but they didn’t name the exact date,” he told journalists.