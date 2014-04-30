FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
April 30, 2014 / 10:34 PM / 3 years ago

IMF's Lagarde says Ukraine program faces risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukraine’s $17 billion bailout program from the International Monetary Fund faces geopolitical and implementation risks, the IMF chief said on Wednesday.

Ukraine, which has been in the midst of months of turmoil, on Wednesday received the IMF bailout to help stabilize its economy, which should unlock a further $15 billion in international aid.

“On the implementation front, we are taking all the precautions we can in order to mitigate those risks,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told reporters.

“On the geopolitical front, clearly the bilateral international support, and the cooperation of all parties, will be extremely helpful to reinforce the position of the economy of Ukraine,” she said.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
