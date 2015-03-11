FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says Ukraine to get about $10 billion in first year of loan facility
March 11, 2015 / 6:54 PM / 3 years ago

IMF says Ukraine to get about $10 billion in first year of loan facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Ukraine’s newly-approved loan facility from the International Monetary Fund will be “heavily front-loaded” with about $10 billion to be disbursed in the first year, IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IMF signed off on a $17.5 billion four-year aid program for Ukraine to attempt to pull its economy back from the brink of bankruptcy. This is expected to unlock credits from other donors for a combined package of about $40 billion.

“The plan is to disburse about $10 billion worth of financing during the first year,” Lagarde told a news conference in Berlin with other multilateral bodies, which was hosted by the German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Gernot Heller

