IMF's Lagarde said Ukraine expresses commitment to reforms
February 10, 2016 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

IMF's Lagarde said Ukraine expresses commitment to reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that she had been reassured by Ukraine’s president that he was committed to following a reform path to keep the nation’s $17.5 billion bailout on track.

“We agreed on the principle of a roadmap of actions and priority measures to ensure prompt progress under the program, which will help keep Ukraine on a path toward robust and sustainable growth,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement, referencing a discussion with President Petro Poroshenko.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann

