Russia will take part in talks on IMF financial aid to Ukraine-report
February 27, 2014 / 6:07 AM / 4 years ago

Russia will take part in talks on IMF financial aid to Ukraine-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will take part in discussions on an International Monetary Fund (IMF) financial package for Ukraine and will not stand aside, Andrei Bokarev, head of the Finance Ministry’s international relations department, was quoted as saying.

Debt-stricken Ukraine has said it needs $35 billion over the next two years to stave off bankruptcy. The European Commission says Russia should be included in efforts to provide financial assistance.

“All I can say is that we will take part in discussions (at the IMF), there is no talk of standing aside,” Bokarev told RIA news agency.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper

