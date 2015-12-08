Russia says changes to IMF lending rules aimed against Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday that the decision by the International Monetary Fund to change its lending rules to allow it to support countries in arrears was taken against Russia.

“The decision to change the rules seems rushed and biased,” Siluanov told journalists. “It’s taken exclusively to the detriment of Russia and in order to legalize Kiev not repaying its debts.”

He said that Russia was preparing to take Ukraine to court over a $3 billion Eurobond held by Moscow that is due Dec. 20.