Ukraine to receive first IMF tranche by Friday: Finance Minister Yaresko

Ukraine's Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko and Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk address the media during a news briefing in Kiev March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Thursday Kiev expected the first trance of $5 billion under a new four-year International Monetary Fund program to be disbursed no later than Friday.

“The tranche, which we expect tomorrow if not today, will enable us to increase reserves,” Yaresko said in a briefing, adding that the central bank would receive $2.2 billion of the money and the remaining $2.8 billion would go to the government.