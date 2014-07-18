Allianz lead insurer and Willis broker for jet shot down in Ukraine: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Germany’s Allianz SE is the lead hull and liability reinsurer covering a Malaysian airliner that was shot down over eastern Ukraine on Thursday, Bloomberg reported, citing an email from Allianz.

Willis Group Holdings brokered the insurance, Bloomberg quoted Willis spokeswoman Colleen McCarthy as saying.

Ukraine has accused “terrorists” - militants fighting to unite eastern Ukraine with Russia - of shooting down the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 and killing all 298 people aboard.

”As leading reinsurer of Malaysia Airlines for aviation hull and liability coverage, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty stands by to support our client as fully and quickly as possible,” Bloomberg quoted Allianz spokeswoman Jacqueline Maher as saying in an emailed statement.

“It is much too early to comment on reports of this tragic incident while details are still being confirmed, except to extend our deepest sympathy to all those affected by this crash.”

London-based insurance broker Aon Plc valued the aircraft at about $97.3 million, Bloomberg said. Aon also said Atrium Underwriting Group Ltd was the leader for war coverage and could pay claims if the damage is tied to terrorism, Bloomberg said.

Willis, Allianz and Aon did not respond immediately to requests for comment made by Reuters.

Allianz and Willis were also the lead insurer and broker covering the Malaysia Airlines aircraft MH370 that disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in March.