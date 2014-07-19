FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says has 'compelling evidence' of Russian role in airline disaster
#World News
July 19, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine says has 'compelling evidence' of Russian role in airline disaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine has “compelling evidence” Russia played a defining role in the shooting down of a Malaysian airliner by providing the rebels with missile systems and a crew, the country’s counter intelligence chief said on Saturday.

Vitaly Naida said Kiev had proof three BUK-1, or SA-11 radar guided missile systems, had entered Ukraine from neighboring Russia along with a three-man crew.

“We have compelling evidence that this terrorist act was committed with the help of the Russian Federation. We know clearly that the crew of this system were Russian citizens,” he told a news conference.

Calling on Russia to give Ukraine the names and surnames of the crew so that Kiev could question them, he said the three systems had now been moved back to Russia, showing journalists pictures of the missile systems in various locations.

“We know about the three people who came together with these systems from the territory of Russia,” he said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Louise Ireland

