Interpol team heading to Kiev to help identify crash victims
July 19, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Interpol team heading to Kiev to help identify crash victims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Investigators from the international policing organization Interpol and its European counterpart Europol will go to Ukraine to help in the process of identifying victims of the crash of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, Europol said on Saturday.

The European Union’s policing organization said it would contribute a specialist to the seven-strong team, which will leave for the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for Europol would not comment on whether the organizations had been offered guarantees that they would have access to the crash site, which is in the hands of separatist forces who do not accept Kiev’s authority.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Alison Williams

