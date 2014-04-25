FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine will treat any Russian incursion an invasion: presidential aide
#World News
April 25, 2014 / 10:54 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine will treat any Russian incursion an invasion: presidential aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine will regard any incursion by Russian forces across the border as an invasion and the attackers will be killed, an aide to acting president Oleksander Turchinov said on Friday.

“We will consider any crossing of the Ukrainian border by Russian troops into the territory of Donetsk or any other region as a military invasion and we will destroy the attackers,” Turchinov’s chief-of-staff Serhiy Pashynsky was quoted as saying by Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

“We do not accept false declarations about humanitarian action,” he said.

Writing By Richard Balmforth; Writing by Alastair Macdonald

