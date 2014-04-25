Ukraine will treat any Russian incursion an invasion: presidential aide

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine will regard any incursion by Russian forces across the border as an invasion and the attackers will be killed, an aide to acting president Oleksander Turchinov said on Friday.

“We will consider any crossing of the Ukrainian border by Russian troops into the territory of Donetsk or any other region as a military invasion and we will destroy the attackers,” Turchinov’s chief-of-staff Serhiy Pashynsky was quoted as saying by Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

“We do not accept false declarations about humanitarian action,” he said.