Ukraine meets with investors in effort to strike debt deal

Ukraine's Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko listens to remarks during a discussion on domestic policy at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, in Washington, April 17, 2015. Yaresko is in Washington to attend the IMF and World Bank's 2015 Annual Spring Meetings. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukrainian authorities met with investors in Washington on Friday as part of an effort to secure agreement on extending maturities of bonds issued by state-run Ukreximbank.

In a news release issued following the meeting, Ukraine’s Finance Ministry said it reaffirmed its support for a proposed three-month maturity extension for Ukreximbank debt maturing in April.

Ukraine is seeking to restructure the banks’ bonds under an International Monetary Fund-backed overhaul of sovereign and state-guaranteed debt to plug a $15 billion funding gap.

Details on Ukraine's investor presentation can be found here: bit.ly/1G4g6Ni