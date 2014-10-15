FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin to meet Ukraine, EU leaders in Milan on Friday: Italy PM's office
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 15, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

Putin to meet Ukraine, EU leaders in Milan on Friday: Italy PM's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the leaders of Ukraine, Germany, France, Britain and Italy along with European Union officials on Friday during an EU-Asia summit in Milan, the Italian prime minister’s office said on Wednesday.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will host a meeting between Putin and Petro Poroshenko, at which Angela Merkel, Francois Hollande, David Cameron will also be present, Renzi’s office said in a statement.

Herman Van Rompuy, the chairman of European Union leaders, and European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso will also attend the meeting.

Renzi and Poroshenko will also have a bilateral meeting late on Thursday, and the Italian premier will meet Putin on Friday afternoon.

Putin and Poroshenko are set to discuss settling a dispute over natural gas supplies and end months of conflict in East Ukraine at the talks.

Reporting by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.