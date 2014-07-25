Italy-Russia submarine meeting delay due to scheduling issues-spokesman

ROME (Reuters) - A planned meeting of partners in an Italian-Russian project to build a small new generation submarine has been postponed due to scheduling issues but the delay was not related to the current political situation, a spokesman for Italy’s Fincantieri said on Friday.

Antonio Autorino, spokesman for the Italian shipbuilder, said the project to develop a 1,000-ton diesel submarine, the S-1000, was still only at the study phase and another date for the meeting would be agreed later.

“The Italian side asked to change the date of a working group meeting which was due to be held in the middle of the year because it clashed with other commitments of some of the participants,” he said.

Earlier, Russia’s Itar-Tass agency reported that the project was suspended because of the “political situation” following Western sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis.