Obama and Japan PM Abe spoke over Ukraine: Japanese media
March 7, 2014 / 4:16 AM / 4 years ago

Obama and Japan PM Abe spoke over Ukraine: Japanese media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Barack Obama talked about the Ukrainian crisis over the phone, Japanese media on Friday.

Kyodo news agency said the two leaders held a 40-minute talk.

Earlier in the day, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that Tokyo will respond to sanction against Russia in close contact with other countries, although he urged all parties to act prudently over the situation.

Obama ordered sanctions on those responsible for Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine, including ban on travel to the United States and freezing their U.S. assets.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Dominic Lau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
