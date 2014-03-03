FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
March 3, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

No change for now in Japan foreign minister's planned Russia visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida is still on course to visit Russia this spring, the top government spokesman said on Monday, just hours after Japan joined other industrial powers in condemning Moscow’s moves into Ukraine.

“At this point I don’t believe there will be any change in these plans,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference.

Japan on Monday joined with the other Group of Seven major industrialized nations to condemn Russia’s intrusion into Ukraine and cancelled for now preparations for the G8 summit that includes Russia and had been scheduled to take place in Sochi in June.

“We, the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States and the President of the European Council and President of the European Commission, join together today to condemn the Russian Federation’s clear violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” the G7 said in a statement.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Dominic Lau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
