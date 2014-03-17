FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan does not recognize Crimea vote: government spokesman
March 17, 2014 / 2:41 AM / 4 years ago

Japan does not recognize Crimea vote: government spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government does not recognize a referendum in Crimea on seceding from Ukraine and calls upon Russia not to annex the Ukrainian region, its top government spokesman said on Monday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters that Tokyo will respond on sanctions against Russia in coordination with the Group of Seven leading economies.

Crimea’s Moscow-backed leaders declared a 96-percent vote in favor of quitting Ukraine and annexation by Russia in a referendum Western powers said was illegal and will bring immediate sanctions.

Reporting by Sumio Ito; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Dominic Lau

