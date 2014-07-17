Russia did not shoot down Ukraine warplane, says Russia U.N. envoy

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia did not shoot down a Ukrainian SU-25 fighter plane that was on military operations over eastern Ukraine, said Russia’s U.N. ambassador on Thursday, where government forces are fighting to quell a pro-Russian separatist rebellion.

When asked about the incident, Ambassador Vitaly Churkin told reporters: “We didn’t do it.”

The Ukrainian military accused Russian jets of being responsible. It was the first time Ukraine had directly accused Russia of using air power in the war.