Russia says hopeful Malaysia jet crash investigation will be objective

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference after his meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Kristian Vigenin (not seen) in Sofia July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday Moscow was hopeful an investigation into a downed airliner over eastern Ukraine would be objective and respect a presumption of innocence.

“Only the honest, open participation of all those who have access to information about the crash can be regarded as normal. Anything else we will consider deceitful attempts to influence the investigation, putting presumption of innocence in doubt,” he told a news conference.

Lavrov also said Moscow was hopeful that monitors from the European rights and security watchdog, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, could be deployed along Russia’s border with Ukraine.