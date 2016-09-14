FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2016 / 7:39 PM / a year ago

Britain's Johnson says peace in east Ukraine depends mainly on Russia

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives at 10 Downing Street for a cabinet meeting, in London September 13, 2016.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Wednesday making progress toward peace in eastern Ukraine depended primarily on the Kremlin, adding that it was crucial for the West to maintain sanctions against Russia.

"Clearly it's up to the Russians primarily to make progress on the security side. But it's up to all sides I think in this conversation to make progress together," he said at a briefing during his first official visit to Kiev.

Reporting by Matthias Williams; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
