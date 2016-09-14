Britain's Johnson says peace in east Ukraine depends mainly on Russia

KIEV (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Wednesday making progress toward peace in eastern Ukraine depended primarily on the Kremlin, adding that it was crucial for the West to maintain sanctions against Russia.
"Clearly it's up to the Russians primarily to make progress on the security side. But it's up to all sides I think in this conversation to make progress together," he said at a briefing during his first official visit to Kiev.
Reporting by Matthias Williams; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams