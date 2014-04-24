FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. journalist released in east Ukraine: employer
April 24, 2014 / 5:03 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. journalist released in east Ukraine: employer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - American journalist Simon Ostrovsky has been released in eastern Ukraine, said online news site Vice News, for whom he was working in the city of Slaviansk when he was held by pro-Russian separatists on Monday.

“Vice News is delighted to confirm that our colleague and friend Simon Ostrovsky has been safely released and is in good health,” read a statement on its Web site on Thursday.

No information was immediately available from the separatists, who have said they hold several people.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Richard Balmforth

