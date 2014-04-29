FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wounded Ukrainian mayor 'stable' in Israeli hospital
#World News
April 29, 2014 / 9:35 AM / 3 years ago

Wounded Ukrainian mayor 'stable' in Israeli hospital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HAIFA, Israel (Reuters) - The mayor of eastern Ukraine’s biggest city was in a “stable” condition on Tuesday in a hospital in Israel, where he was flown after being wounded in the highest-profile assassination attempt in the two-month-old standoff between Kiev and Moscow.

Gennady Kernes, one of Ukraine’s most prominent Jewish politicians, was shot in the back on Monday in Kharkiv, and underwent surgery in Ukraine on Monday. Officials had said his injuries were life-threatening.

“He is stable. That is all we can say right now,” a staff member at the hospital in Haifa, northern Israel, told Reuters.

After protesters toppled pro-Moscow Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich in February, Kernes, 54, supported calls for Kharkiv to become independent from Kiev’s new, pro-European leaders.

But he changed his views after being accused of fomenting separatism and when Ukrainian police forced pro-Russian protesters out of administrative buildings in the city.

A Ukrainian local government official said Kernes was either riding his bicycle or jogging when he was shot by someone probably hidden in nearby woods. His bodyguards were following in a car but were not close enough to intervene.

The Ukrainian embassy in Tel Aviv said it was not involved in Kernes’s hospitalization in Israel, and that it may have been privately arranged and funded.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
