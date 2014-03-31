White House: Kerry to speak to Lavrov again about Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had agreed to speak again about ways to resolve the crisis in Ukraine but that no date for such a conversation had been set.

Kerry and Lavrov spoke by phone about the issue earlier on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

White House spokesman Jay Carney also noted reports of possible drawdowns by Russian troops on the Ukraine border but said the administration had not seen that yet.