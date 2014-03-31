FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: Kerry to speak to Lavrov again about Ukraine
#World News
March 31, 2014 / 6:02 PM / 3 years ago

White House: Kerry to speak to Lavrov again about Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had agreed to speak again about ways to resolve the crisis in Ukraine but that no date for such a conversation had been set.

Kerry and Lavrov spoke by phone about the issue earlier on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

White House spokesman Jay Carney also noted reports of possible drawdowns by Russian troops on the Ukraine border but said the administration had not seen that yet.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu

