Kerry: Russia made no commitments on Ukrainian debt, gas prices
April 17, 2014 / 5:37 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry: Russia made no commitments on Ukrainian debt, gas prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday Russia had not promised to ease Ukraine’s debt or gas prices and suggested any withdrawal of Russian troops from its borders depended on steps to protect the rights of minorities.

“(Russia made) no commitments with respect to the debt, no commitments with respect to the gas payments overdue, but a commitment to engage in a dialogue ... which will begin to tackle the whole question of energy,” Kerry told reporters.

“With respect to the withdrawal of troops ... they have made it clear that, over a period of time, assuming this can de-escalate, if it does de-escalate, as the rights of the people they are concerned about are represented ... they are absolutely prepared to begin to respond with respect to the troops in larger numbers.”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

