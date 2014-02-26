FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2014 / 8:35 PM / 4 years ago

Russian military action in Ukraine would be 'grave mistake': U.S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States warned Russia on Wednesday it would be a “grave mistake” to embark on a military intervention in Ukraine and said Washington was considering $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees for Kiev.

“For a country that has spoken out so frequently ... against foreign intervention in Libya, in Syria, and elsewhere, it would be important for them to heed those warnings as they think about options in the sovereign nation of Ukraine and I don’t think there should be any doubt whatsoever that any kind of military intervention that would violate the sovereign territorial integrity of Ukraine would be a huge - a grave mistake,” U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told a small group of reporters.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Peter Cooney

