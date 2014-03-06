FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry to see Italy, UK, Germany, France foreign ministers on Ukraine: U.S. official
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 6, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

Kerry to see Italy, UK, Germany, France foreign ministers on Ukraine: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will discuss the Ukraine crisis with foreign ministers of Italy, Britain, Germany and France ahead of an EU emergency summit in Brussels, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

The Brussels summit is expected to warn Russia over its military intervention in Ukraine after Moscow rebuffed Western efforts to persuade it to pull forces in Crimea back to their bases. Kerry is in Rome for meetings on Libya.

Reporting By Philip Pullella, editing by Naomi O'Leary

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.