Kerry to see Italy, UK, Germany, France foreign ministers on Ukraine: U.S. official

ROME (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will discuss the Ukraine crisis with foreign ministers of Italy, Britain, Germany and France ahead of an EU emergency summit in Brussels, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.
The Brussels summit is expected to warn Russia over its military intervention in Ukraine after Moscow rebuffed Western efforts to persuade it to pull forces in Crimea back to their bases. Kerry is in Rome for meetings on Libya.
