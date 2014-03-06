FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry meets Russia's Lavrov in Rome over Ukraine
#World News
March 6, 2014 / 1:23 PM / 4 years ago

Kerry meets Russia's Lavrov in Rome over Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of a Rome conference on Libya to continue discussions on Ukraine, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

It is the second meeting in as many days between Kerry and Lavrov, who met in Paris on Wednesday to talks about the crisis over the crisis in Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula.

Earlier, Kerry also met his counterparts from Britain, Germany, Italy and France to discuss the situation in Ukraine and to inform them of U.S. plans to sanction individuals and officials over events in Crimea.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Alison Williams

