Kerry voices 'strong concern' about Russian troops on Ukraine border

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry expressed “strong concern” on Monday about the massing of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border and urged Moscow to pursue dialogue, a senior State Department official said.

The official said the comments were made at meetings with Kerry’s Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, during bilateral talks in The Hague.

Kerry also encouraged the Russians to defuse the situation and pointed to additional sanctions that could follow if Russia continues to take escalatory steps, the official said.