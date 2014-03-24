FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry voices 'strong concern' about Russian troops on Ukraine border
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 24, 2014 / 6:09 PM / 4 years ago

Kerry voices 'strong concern' about Russian troops on Ukraine border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry expressed “strong concern” on Monday about the massing of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border and urged Moscow to pursue dialogue, a senior State Department official said.

The official said the comments were made at meetings with Kerry’s Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, during bilateral talks in The Hague.

Kerry also encouraged the Russians to defuse the situation and pointed to additional sanctions that could follow if Russia continues to take escalatory steps, the official said.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.