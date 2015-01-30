FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry to visit Ukraine next week: State Department
#World News
January 30, 2015 / 5:59 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry to visit Ukraine next week: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will visit Kiev on Thursday for talks with President Petro Poroshenko and other Ukrainian officials, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

President Barack Obama this week voiced deep concern about renewed fighting between Russian-backed separatist and government forces in eastern Ukraine and said the United States is considering all options short of military action to isolate Russia.

“The Secretary’s visit will highlight the United States’ steadfast support for Ukraine and its people,” the State Department said in a statement.

It said Kerry will then travel to Germany from Feb. 6 to 8 for the 51st Munich Security Conference. While in Munich, he will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

While Psaki did not provide any detailed description of the subjects they will discuss, they are likely to include Ukraine, Syria and nuclear negotiations with Iran.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
