U.S. could ease sanctions on Russia if Minsk accords carried out: Kerry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday said the United States could ease sanctions imposed on Russia for supporting pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine if two accords designed to end the conflict are carried out.

“We will judge the commitment of Russia and the separatists by their actions, not their words,” he said in a written statement, referring to an agreement reached in Minsk that seeks to end the fighting in eastern Ukraine.

“As we have long said, the United States is prepared to consider rolling back sanctions on Russia when the Minsk agreements of September 2014, and now this agreement, are fully implemented,” Kerry said.