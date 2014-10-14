Kerry: separatist referendums in Ukraine won't be recognized

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday that neither the United States nor the international community would recognize any separatist referendums in eastern Ukraine, although his Russian counterpart disagreed.
Kerry, in Paris for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, also called for foreign forces to be withdrawn from Ukraine, hostages to be released and sovereignty restored along the Ukraine-Russia border.
Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by James Regan