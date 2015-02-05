FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says east Ukraine peace cannot be 'one-sided'
February 5, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry says east Ukraine peace cannot be 'one-sided'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday Washington was not banking on a military solution in east Ukraine but the conflict there could not end with a “one-sided peace”.

At a joint news conference in Kiev with Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, Kerry expressed confidence that Kiev would meet the requirements to get a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Yatseniuk said Kiev had “strong evidence” that its troops were fighting regular Russian military forces, rather than local separatists, in the east of the country.

