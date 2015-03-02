FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry says Putin 'misinterprets' U.S. efforts in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin misinterpreted a lot of what Washington was doing and trying to do in Ukraine.

“We are trying to uphold international law with respect to the sovereignty and integrity of another nation,” Kerry told a news conference in Geneva.

“I think President Putin misinterprets a great deal of what the United States has been doing and is trying to do. We are not involved in ‘multiple color revolutions’ as he asserts, nor are we involved in a particularly personal way here,” Kerry added.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
