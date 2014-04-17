FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry: more sanctions on Russia if it does not calm Ukraine tension
April 17, 2014 / 5:22 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry: more sanctions on Russia if it does not calm Ukraine tension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday there would be additional sanctions on Russia if it did not act within days to calm tensions in Ukraine, where the West accuses Moscow of fomenting separatist unrest.

“These next days will be very important to making judgments,” Kerry told reporters. “If there is not progress over the course of these next days, and we don’t see a movement in the right direction, then there will be additional sanctions, additional costs as a consequence.”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

