Obama to weigh next steps on Ukraine 'in next few days': Kerry
February 21, 2015 / 6:53 PM / 3 years ago

Obama to weigh next steps on Ukraine 'in next few days': Kerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will evaluate the next steps in dealing with the conflict in eastern Ukraine in the coming days, including arming Ukrainian forces and sanctions against Moscow, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Saturday.

“In the next few days I anticipate that President Obama will evaluate the choices that are in front of him and will make his decision as to what the next step will be,” Kerry told a news conference after meetings with his British counterpart.

“There are serious discussions taking place between us and our European allies as to what those next sanctions steps are to be and when they ought to be implemented,” he said.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Louise Ireland

