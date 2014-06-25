FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. working with Europe to prepare new Russia sanctions if needed-Kerry
June 25, 2014 / 3:42 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. working with Europe to prepare new Russia sanctions if needed-Kerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The United States is working with its European partners to prepare a new round of sanctions against Russia in case they are necessary, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.

“We are not announcing a new round of sanctions today but we are going to continue to take steps to prepare in the event that the circumstances on the ground warrant those sanctions. So, we are coordinating with our European partners in order to prepare for that.”

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Lesley Wroughton

