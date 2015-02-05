FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine won't consider any peace plan undermining territorial integrity: PM
February 5, 2015 / 4:48 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine won't consider any peace plan undermining territorial integrity: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Thursday Kiev would not consider any peace plan for the east of the country that casts doubt on the nation’s territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told a joint news conference with Yatseniuk that a visit to Kiev on Thursday by the German and French leaders showed international unity in support for Ukraine.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage

